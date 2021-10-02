Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.