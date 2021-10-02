NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 450.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. NSK has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.