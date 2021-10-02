NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 450.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. NSK has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

