Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NUE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.
NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
