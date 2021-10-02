Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

