Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 14,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

