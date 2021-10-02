Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 24,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,522. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.