Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 24,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,522. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 134,299 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

