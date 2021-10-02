Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 1920016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Specifically, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,592,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

