Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 2,056 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 184,384 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,832,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

