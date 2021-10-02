Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.