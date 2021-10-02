Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.68.

OXY stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

