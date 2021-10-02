Oddz Price Up 13.5% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $1.06 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

