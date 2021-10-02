Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in September

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oil Search in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price target for the company.

Shares of OISHY stock remained flat at $$15.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Oil Search has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

