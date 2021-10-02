OKCash Price Reaches $0.0259 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $358,129.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,843.48 or 0.99803547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00082179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00597851 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,352,074 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

