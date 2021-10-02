Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after buying an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after buying an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

