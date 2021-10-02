Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

OLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,194. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $29.10 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.