Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

