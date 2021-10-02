Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,561 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

