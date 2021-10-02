Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

OTCMKTS OPHLF remained flat at $$23.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.