Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. 89,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,354. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

