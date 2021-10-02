Oppenheimer Weighs in on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of FLGT opened at $84.33 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 249.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

