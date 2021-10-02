Orbitcoin Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $693,648.12 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.91 or 0.99958636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00082032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00707342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00368956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00241815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

