Ouroboros (OURO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $935.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 50% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $1,095.39 and approximately $935.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

