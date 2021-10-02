Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

