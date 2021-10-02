Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

OXM stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 128,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

