Oxford Instruments’ (OXINF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXINF opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.