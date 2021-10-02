Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBGNF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Oxurion has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Oxurion Company Profile
