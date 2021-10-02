Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBGNF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Oxurion has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

