Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

