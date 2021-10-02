Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NOV stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.