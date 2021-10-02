Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

