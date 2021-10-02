Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,452 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.