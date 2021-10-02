Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 94.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,486,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 337,894 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

