Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 519.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

CTLT stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

