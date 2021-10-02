Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $9,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 80.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.14. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

