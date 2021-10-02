Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

