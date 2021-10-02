Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PKIUF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

