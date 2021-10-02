Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 209077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.81.

In related news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

