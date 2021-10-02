Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of IETC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

