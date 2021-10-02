Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,181 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

