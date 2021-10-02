Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.