Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Health & Science University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $80.95 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

