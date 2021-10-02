PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 5.2% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.76. 18,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,048,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PAVmed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 63.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

