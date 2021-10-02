Peanut Price Up 3.8% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $353,884.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

