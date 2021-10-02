Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,300 shares, an increase of 464.4% from the August 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,617,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

PENMF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. 1,471,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,707. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

