Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 93.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $78.63 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.