Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 134,368 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9,807.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,368 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

