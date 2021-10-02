Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,106 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $978,000.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

