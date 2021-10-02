Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iQIYI worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,786,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3,486.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,646 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.78.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

