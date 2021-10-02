Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 112,728 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,728 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Farfetch worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

