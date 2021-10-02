Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qorvo worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average of $184.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

