Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSHG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Shares of PSHG stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 49,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.51. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.