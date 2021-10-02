Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 319.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. 4,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

