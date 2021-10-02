Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 319.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. 4,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
